Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.