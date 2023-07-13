Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Head to Head Review

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 11.00% 16.29% 7.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 2.27 $180.55 million $2.06 20.94

This table compares Universal Media Group and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Media Group has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Media Group and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra LifeSciences 2 3 2 0 2.00

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $49.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Universal Media Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc., a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc. and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc. in January 2016. Universal Media Group Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

