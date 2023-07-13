United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

