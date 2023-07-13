United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 1.4% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 1,761,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,450,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market cap of £11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

