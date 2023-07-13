Ultra Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Ultra has a market cap of $61.10 million and approximately $779,203.06 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.58 or 0.00930034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00129667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002551 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18430494 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $803,180.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.