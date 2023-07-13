Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Trading Up 3.2%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 19,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 73,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

