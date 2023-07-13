Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 5.1%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 432,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 185,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$30.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

