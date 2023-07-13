Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,300.00.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

TM opened at $159.29 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.