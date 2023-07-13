Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 30 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Totally Price Performance
LON TLY remained flat at GBX 11.63 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday. 2,637,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,894. Totally has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 44.90 ($0.58). The company has a market cap of £22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.
Totally Cuts Dividend
About Totally
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
