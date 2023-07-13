Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Torrent Capital Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.

About Torrent Capital

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

