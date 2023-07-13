Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.27

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.27 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.69). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 14,692 shares traded.

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The stock has a market cap of £36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,703.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

Further Reading

