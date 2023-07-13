Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 4,844 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.