Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stake in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) by 237.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in FiscalNote were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FiscalNote by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FiscalNote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOTE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

