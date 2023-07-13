Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $233.83 million and $37.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,383.41 or 0.99992254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0244838 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $33,883,668.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.