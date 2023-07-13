Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $26.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

TMO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $526.65. 1,341,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 211,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

