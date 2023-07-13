TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 12,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 355,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.