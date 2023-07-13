The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,938. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

