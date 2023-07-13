The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

