The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.