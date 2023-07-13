The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 250,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 100,006 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $16.62.
The India Fund Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
