The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $3.93. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 11,582 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

