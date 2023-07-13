The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Buy

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 24,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Heineken has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

