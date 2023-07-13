The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Buy

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HEINY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. 24,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Heineken has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.
