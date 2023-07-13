The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,672,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

