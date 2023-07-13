The City of London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5.05 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CTY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 397 ($5.11). 654,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,948.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 432 ($5.56).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

