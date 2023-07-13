Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.25. 353,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

