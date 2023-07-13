Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,423,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,811,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $865.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $189.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.