TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $119.43 million and $5.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,696,073 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,036,025 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

