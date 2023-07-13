Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.30

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 47765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy ( TSE:TNZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.93 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3898305 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.