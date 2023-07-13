Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.30

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 47765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
