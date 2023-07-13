TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-668 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.92 million. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-0.97 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

