Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08), with a volume of 631167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.52 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

Featured Articles

