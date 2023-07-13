Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $154.64. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

