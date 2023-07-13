Tangible Trading Up 26% Over Last Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $6.20 or 0.00019544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $201.80 million and $75,771.77 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.07498159 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $85,182.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

