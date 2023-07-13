T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,078 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 4.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.