Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

