Swipe (SXP) Price Down 13% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 13% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,785,316 coins and its circulating supply is 570,784,854 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

