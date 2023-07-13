Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $38.62 million and $1.07 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,647,110,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

