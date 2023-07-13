Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 1,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunlands Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

