Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Caterpillar worth $416,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $253.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

