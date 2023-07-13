Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,339,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Salesforce worth $667,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $227.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 895,723 shares of company stock valued at $188,539,245. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

