Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.20

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 350219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 327,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

