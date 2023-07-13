Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 38 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $493.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.12. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $365.65 and a 52-week high of $497.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.69.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

