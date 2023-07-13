Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 26 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $525.68 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $527.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

