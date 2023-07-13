Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $238.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

