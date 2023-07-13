Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

