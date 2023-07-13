Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.02

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,990.11 and approximately $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,401.04 or 1.00083648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033683 USD and is up 28.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.