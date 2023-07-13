Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 206,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 108,878 shares.The stock last traded at $33.02 and had previously closed at $35.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,516,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

