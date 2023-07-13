Strs Ohio Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,319 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71,231 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

