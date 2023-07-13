Strs Ohio Has $56.46 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $56,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

