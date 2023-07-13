Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,621 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

