Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $54,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

